Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) A total of six staffers working in the office of the King George's Medical University vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday despite having received both shots of the vaccine, a senior doctor said.

This comes a day after the KGMU's vice-chancellor himself was found having the infection. KGMU VC Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Bipin Puri too had got both shots of the anti-Covid vaccine.

"Six persons working in the office of the KGMU vice-chancellor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. All of them are on non-medical posts,” the doctor said.

He added that all of them had already been inoculated with both doses of the anti-Covid vaccine.

The doctor had on Tuesday said as many as 39 KGMU doctors, including its vice-chancellor, have tested positive for Covid-19.

"KGMU Vice-Chancellor Lieutenant General (Retired) Dr Bipin Puri tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, while medical superintendent, Prof D Himanshu, tested positive for Covid-19 a day earlier,” the doctor had said on Tuesday.

“In the last three days, 39 doctors of KGMU have tested positive for Covid-19. Both the vice-chancellor and medical superintendent have got both the doses of anti-Covid vaccine," he had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)