Kohima, Dec 31 (PTI) Six more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, pushing the tally in the state to 11,927, a Health department official said on Wednesday.

The six new cases were reported from Kohima (3), Dimapur (2) and Mokokchung (1), the official said.

The state now has 202 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

"6 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today. Kohima-3, Dimapur-2, Mokokchung-1. Also 21 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-9, Kohima-8, Mokokchung-4," Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

The total number of COVID-19 recovered patients in the state rose to 11,514 as 21 more patients recovered from the disease, the official said.

Nagaland's coronavirus recovery rate rose to all-time high of 96.53 per cent from 96.4 per cent on Wednesday, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 79, of which 10 had comorbid conditions, he said, adding that altogether 132 patients have migrated to other states.

Dimapur district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 6,399 followed by Kohima (3,713), Mon (603), Peren (502), Tuensang (244), Mokokchung (179), Zunheboto (142), Phek (47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (18).

Of the total 11,927 cases, 4,871 are traced contacts, 4,654 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,836 returnees from other states and 566 frontline workers, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,20,246 samples for COVID-19 of which 72,464 are through RT-PCR, 36,729 on TrueNat and 11,053 on Rapid Antigen Test, Dr Hangsing said.

