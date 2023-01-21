Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 21 (ANI): As many as six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu, said officials on Saturday.

"Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured," said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

