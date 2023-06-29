New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A 60-year-old man died after he fell into a drain in Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the deceased identified as Salim aged (60), was a resident of Gali No 4, Chauhan Banger, Seelampur.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. A rickshaw puller saw the deceased man falling into the drain at Brampuri. Following the incident, he raised an alarm and the police was informed.

His body was later fished out of the drain, and was later sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

For now, no foul play is suspected and further action is being taken under section 174 CrPC, they said.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the deceased's family. PM report is awaited and further investigation is underway, the police added. (ANI)

