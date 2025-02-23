Agra, February 23: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that 620 million devotees have visited the Maha Kumbh mela being held at Prayagraj. Welcoming the guests at the Unicorn Companies Conclave in Agra, CM Yogi said, "I can call it the Unicorn Maha Kumbh of the startup world because, at this time, there is an attraction toward Maha Kumbh." CM Yogi highlighted that such a gathering of people during a specific time period is a "rare" event.

"So far 62 crore devotees have come to Prayagraj Maha Kumbh... Such a large gathering of people during a specific period is one of the rare events of this century... This tradition of India has given rise to the arrangement of organizing these events at 4 important places in India since ancient times..." Yogi said. When and Where Is Next Kumbh Mela After 2025 Mahakumbh? How Is the Location Decided? Know Dates, Pilgrimage Sites and Other Important Details For the Sacred Festival.

Meanwhile, the authorities managing the Maha Kumbh mela have implemented extensive crowd control measures at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to ensure smooth management and safety as a huge influx of devotees is expected on upcoming Maha Shivratri festival Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh said that devotees will only be allowed to go to the platform when the train arrives. Mahakumbh 2025: 3 Arrested by Ahmedabad Crime Branch for Uploading and Selling Videos of Women Bathing at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj (See Pic).

"We have increased alertness ahead of the Maha Kumbh snan on Mahashivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed here is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here. We are making regular announcements for trains so that they stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity... All arrangements are in place," DSP Singh emphasized. The last major bath of Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26, at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

