The Kumbh Mela is one of the most significant and sacred Hindu pilgrimages. The event draws millions of devotees from across the globe. Apart from devotees, tourists and travellers from around the world also take part in the event and witness the rituals, traditions, and customs associated with the Kumbh Mela. The Maha Kumbh Mela, which takes place once every 144 years, is currently underway in Prayagraj, and it will continue until February 26. While the Maha Kumbh Mela occurs once in 144 years, the Purna Kumbh Mela happens once every 12 years, the Ardh Kumbh Mela takes place once every six years, and the Kumbh Mela is held once every four years. In addition, the Magh Mela, also called Chhota Kumbh, is held once every year during the Magh month in Prayagraj. Maha Kumbh Returns After 144 Years: Why Is Kumbh Mela 2025 Special? Significance of ‘Deity’s Folly,’ Mythology and Other Details To Celebrate the Grand Festivities in Prayagraj.

Each Kumbh Mela is held at one of the four holy sites, which are Prayagraj, Ujjain, Haridwar, and Nashik. The location and dates of the event depend on the celestial alignment of the sun, moon, and the planets according to Hindu astrology. During the Kumbh Mela, devotees take a holy dip at the banks of sacred rivers. This tradition is believed to help one attain salvation and freedom from sin. So, when is the next Kumbh Mela? Here’s all you need to know about the event.

When Is the Next Kumbh Mela?

Two Kumbh Melas will take place in 2027; one is the Ardh Kumbh Mela, and the other is known as the Kumbh Mela.

Kumbh Mela 2027 Locations

The Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 will take place in Haridwar, and the Kumbh Mela 2027 will take place in Nashik. For the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh Mela, devotees will take a holy dip in the River Ganges. For the Nashik Kumbh Mela, devotees will take a holy dip in the River Godavari.

Kumbh Mela 2027 Dates

The tentative Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027 dates are July 14, 2027, to September 25, 2027. The dates of the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027 are yet to be announced. The exact dates of the next Kumbh Mela can vary, and it will depend on the alignment of the planets and the sun and moon. It is better to check the exact dates closer to the event.

How Is the Kumbh Mela Location Decided?

The dates and location of the Kumbh Mela are determined based on the planets positions. Religious leaders, akharas, and astrologers meet and decide the next Kumbh Mela’s location. It is usually held at one of the four sacred places, which include Nashik, Ujjain, Haridwar, and Prayagraj. In Hindu astrology, when the sun is in Capricorn and Jupiter in Taurus, the Maha Kumbh Mela is held in Prayagraj, on the banks of the sacred River Ganga.

When Jupiter is in Aquarius and the sun in Aries, the Kumbh is held in Haridwar, on the banks of the Ganga. When Jupiter and the sun are in Leo, the Kumbh Mela is held on the banks of the River Godavari in Nashik, Maharashtra, and it is believed that when Jupiter is in Leo and the sun is in Aries, then the Kumbh Mela is held on the banks of the River Shipra, also known as Kshipra, in Ujjain. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

The Kumbh Mela is very significant as it is believed that taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of the rivers leads to salvation. The event is a time for spiritual growth, reaffirming their faith and blending tradition and devotion in an extraordinary celebration.

