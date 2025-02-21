The Ahmedabad Crime Branch recently arrested three men for uploading videos of women bathing at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh on YouTube. The arrested accused were identified as Chandraprakash Phoolchand, Prajjwal Ashok Teli and Praj Rajendra Patil. Cops said that the accused earned money by selling videos of women bathing at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The development comes after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Uttar Pradesh government after reports of women’s videos bathing at Maha Kumbh being shared online surfaced. It was also claimed that a few clips were being sold on Telegram. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP Police Registers Cases Against Instagram ID, Telegram Channel for Posting, Selling Objectionable Videos of Women Pilgrims Taking Bath.

