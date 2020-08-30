Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A total of 6,233 new coronavirus cases and 67 deaths were reported from Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,25,632, informed the state's health department on Sunday.

Besides, 67 people suffering from the deadly virus died today.

There are 54,666 active cases for the novel coronavirus in the state, while 1,67,543 patients have recovered so far.

So far, 3,423 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

