New Delhi, August 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the prevailing economic crisis in the country. Rahul Gandhi also announced a video series on "how the Modi Govt has destroyed Indian economy". Gandhi took to Twitter to make the announcement. In a tweet, the Congress leader said that he would release the first video on Monday. He also shared a teaser of his video series "Arthvyavastha ki Baat" along with his tweet. Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Government For 'Destroying' Unorganised Economy, Says 'Country Will Not Be Able to Provide Jobs in Coming Time'.

In the promo release, the scion of the Gandhi family targetted the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation, GST and lockdown. The first video will be released on Monday at 10 am. In the teaser, Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) destroyed the unorganised economy. He said, "I can give you three examples right now - demonetisation, wrong GST and lockdown."

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

Watch my video series on how the Modi Govt has destroyed Indian economy. First video tomorrow at 10am on all my social media channels. देखिए मेरी वीडियो श्रृंखला कि मोदी सरकार ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को कैसे नष्ट किया। मेरे सभी सोशल मीडिया चैनलों पर पहला वीडियो कल सुबह 10 बजे। pic.twitter.com/AZBhObLxop — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2020

Earlier in the day also, Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not addressing concerns of NEET and JEE aspirants in his monthly radio program "Mann ki Baat". In his tweet, the Congress leader said that students wanted PM Narendra Modi to speak on NEET and JEE exams. Instead, the Prime Minister discussed toys in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).