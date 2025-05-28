Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Wednesday approved 63 projects with a total investment of 1,741.60 crore which is expected to generate employment for about 7,219 people in the state.

The projects were approved during the 153rd State-Level Single Window Clearance Committee meeting led by Minister for Large, Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil here.

"Among the notable approved projects are Provit Foods Private Ltd that is investing Rs 125.88 crore in the state-of-the-art technology feed plant in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, which is expected to generate employment opportunities to about 308 people. VK Building Services Pvt. Ltd plans to invest Rs 97.52 crore in manufacturing of prefabricated modular products in Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district that would generate employment to 200 people," an official statement said.

According to the statement, TTP Technologies Private Ltd plans to invest Rs 91.2 crore in transformer radiator in Hirehalli in Tumakuru district, which is expected to provide employment opportunities to approximately 900 people.

"Sixty projects on state-of-the-art feed plants, prefabricated modular, bus body building, aerospace and defence related electronics systems and spare parts manufacturing, and three projects for additional capital investment were added, so totally 63 projects have been approved in Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru, Kolar, Vijaypura, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Raichur, Yadagiri, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru Rural districts," Patil added.

According to Patil, the Karnataka government remains committed to strengthening the state's economy and facilitate innovation and employment driven by sustainable industrial development.

Patil has reassured that Karnataka is fully focused on supporting high impact projects.

