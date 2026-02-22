Guwahati, February 22: The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Wish Sunday weekly lottery results will be announced today, Sunday, February 22, at 1 pm. Participants who purchased tickets for the popular Sunday draw are advised to stay tuned for the live streaming of the Nagaland State Lottery results to check the winning numbers and prize details.

The Dear Wish Sunday lottery is one of the widely followed draws under the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad series, attracting thousands of participants across India every week. Players eagerly await the official declaration to see if their ticket number matches the winning combination announced during the live results session. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of February 21 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dear Wish Sunday Lottery Live Streaming

It is important to note that the Nagaland State Lottery is legally operated and regulated, and lotteries are permitted in 13 states across India. These include Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, and Nagaland, among others. Buyers are encouraged to verify results only through authorised sources to avoid misinformation.

One of the key attractions of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Wish Sunday draw is its affordability. Interested participants can purchase lottery tickets for as low as INR 6, making it accessible to a wide range of players. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of February 21, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

As the Nagaland Dear Wish Sunday lottery results for February 15 are set to be declared at 1 pm, ticket holders should keep their tickets ready and follow the official live streaming to find out if they have won.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2026 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).