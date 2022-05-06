Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Active COVID-19 infections rose to 474 in Tamil Nadu as 64 more people tested positive, including two returnees from Karnataka and Telangana, respectively, pushing the total caseload to 34,54,217, the health department said on Friday.

Among the new cases, 26 are men and 38 women.

As many as 11 districts recorded new infections with Chennai leading at 34, Chengalpet 16, Kancheepuram three, Tiruvallur two, while Coimbatore, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruchirappalli recorded one each.

The death toll in the state stood at 38,025 as no fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,15,718 with 56 more people getting discharged leaving 474 active cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 297 active infections and overall 7,51,888 coronavirus cases.

A total of 17,701 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,62,66,354, the bulletin said.

