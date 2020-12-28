Coimbatore, Dec 28 (PTI) A 64-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant early Monday near the hill shrine of Lord Muruga at Maruthamalai on the city outskirts, police said.

Mohammed Niyas, a watchman in a construction company, was going in search of a tea shop around 6 AM when the elephant suddenly attacked, killing him on the spot, they said.

Earlier this month, a 75-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Thondamuthur area on the city outskirts.

