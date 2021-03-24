Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 669 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while another person succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The toll climbed to 2,808 and and the infection tally rose to 3.27 lakh, it said.

The death occurred in Jaipur, which also recorded the 106 new infections, according to a bulletin.

Jodhpur and Kota recorded 90 and 88 cases respectively. There are 4,672 active cases and 3,19,695 coronavirus patients have recovered so far. PTI

