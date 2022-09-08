Srinagar, Sep 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 67 fresh COVID-19 cases and a fatality due to the disease on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 4,78,562 and the death toll to 4,784 in the Union Territory, officials said here.

While 10 cases were reported from Jammu division, 57new infections were registered in Kashmir division, they said.

The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 642 in Jammu and Kashmir, while the recovery count has reached 4,73,136, the officials said.

