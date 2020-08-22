New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The sixth round table of ASEAN-India network of think tanks has been held through video conference with views shared on strengthening the ASEAN-INDIA partnership in the post-COVID era.

The Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand organised the round table on August 20-21.

The ASEAN-India Centre (AIC) at the Research and Information System for Development Countries (RIS) and ASEAN Studies Centre (ASC) at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok were the organising partners of the round table, the MEA said in a statement.

The theme of the round table was 'ASEAN-India: Strengthening Partnership in the Post COVID Era'.

The round table was jointly inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai, and ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi also addressed the inaugural session.

The round table had five thematic sessions spread over two days -- Changing Landscape of Global Order and ASEAN-India relations in the post COVID-19 Era; Emerging Value Chains: Opportunities for ASEAN and India in the post COVID-19 Era; New Normal and Significance of 4IR on ASEAN-India Partnership and Future Collaborations; ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI): Complementarities and Cooperation; and Way Forward.

Each session saw presentation of research papers by 4-5 panelists from prominent think-tanks, universities, institutes both from India and ASEAN, followed by question and answer sessions. More than 400 people from academia, industry, government and diplomatic community attended the round table, the MEA said.

