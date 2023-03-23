Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 23 (ANI): Seven associates of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh were brought to Amritsar's Baba Bakala court on Thursday amid heavy police presence.

These associates were sent to police custody till March 23.

These seven people were arrested in connection with an FIR registered related to the Ajnala incident last month, in which Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters carrying swords and guns, had stormed a police station, and they were remanded to police custody till March 23.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police Rural Amritsar Zone, Satinder Singh said, "Yesterday 7 persons were arrested. Last night an FIR under Arms Act has been registered against them and Amritpal Singh is the main accused in the FIR. Six 12-bore weapons have been recovered from them and all weapons are illegal".

Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, carrying swords and guns, stormed a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar city and clashed with police for the release of one of his aides Lovepreet Singh.

Punjab Police on March 18 launched an operation against Amritpal Singh and his aides. The police action came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal on March 18 confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".

Also, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Gill on March 22 revealed at a press conference that a total of 154 people have been arrested in this operation. (ANI)

