Port Blair, Apr 6 (PTI) Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the coronavirus caseload in the union territory to 5,116,

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Eleven more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 5,001.

The union territory now has 53 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are COVID-19 free.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago is 62.

A total of 3,27,270 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the test positivity rate is 1.56 per cent, he said.

Altogether, 12,734 health care workers and frontline workers have been inoculated in the union territory. At least 8,336 people above 45 years of age have also received the vaccine shots, he said.

People arriving here by flights or reaching by ships are mandatorily required to show a negative coronavirus report before the authorities allow them to enter the islands. PTI

