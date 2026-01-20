New Delhi, January 20: Approximately 10,000 special guests (including spouses) from different walks of life have been invited to witness the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, 2026, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement. The guests include those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers & start-ups, Self Help Groups and best performers under key government initiatives. They have been invited to honour their contributions to nation-building and increase Jan Bhagidari in events of national importance, as per the ministry. Republic Day Parade 2026: 30 Tableaux To Roll Down Kartavya Path During 77th Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi on January 26, Check Details.

These special guests will be prominently seated at Kartavya Path. In addition to the celebrations, arrangements have been made for the special guests to visit the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the respective Ministers. Meanwhile, Ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police has put in place an extensive, technology-driven security apparatus across Kartavya Path and the entire New Delhi district, in view of multiple terror-related threat inputs received from intelligence agencies. January 26, 2026: Why India Marks 77th Republic Day and Not 78th.

This year, the seating areas for the Republic Day celebrations have been named after Indian rivers. Several important changes have also been made to the security deployment pattern, keeping the guests' convenience and safety in mind. Moreover, the police have also appealed to all invited guests and ticket holders to carefully read the details on their invitation cards and to strictly use the designated routes. Complete information on routes, parking, and enclosures is available on the Ministry of Defence and Delhi Police websites.

