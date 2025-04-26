New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI) Polling for the high-stakes Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Elections 2024-25 concluded successfully on Friday with a strong voter turnout of approximately 70 per cent.

A total of 7,906 students were eligible to vote this year, of whom 43 per cent are women.

"We are pleased to inform you that we have successfully concluded the polling process. Around 5,500 students have cast their vote," said the JNU Election Committee in a statement.

Voting was held in two sessions, and high engagement was witnessed across all schools, from the School of International Studies to the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies.

The campus was buzzing with political chatter, handwritten placards, and red campaign tents.

Student organisations, including ABVP, AISA, DSF, SFI, and NSUI, actively mobilised support as students lined up around polling stations, creating a vibrant democratic atmosphere.

A four-way contest marks this year's election. AISA, which has split from its traditional ally SFI, has aligned with the Democratic Students' Front (DSF). Meanwhile, ABVP and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance are also in the fray, with each bloc fielding a full panel of candidates.

The elections, originally scheduled for April 18, were postponed due to violence and vandalism. After legal and administrative hurdles, polling was rescheduled for April 25.

Counting votes will begin on April 28, with results expected the same day. (ANI)

