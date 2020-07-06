Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI): A total of 735 new COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours taking the total number cases to 36,858 in the state.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes, 26,323 cured/discharged patients.

The state reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total toll to 1,962.

India's COVID-19 count was 6,97,413 after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

