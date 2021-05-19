Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) Seventy-six people have been arrested so far in Haryana for black-marketing of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior police officer said here on Wednesday.

The demand for medical oxygen and Covid-19 drugs has shot up due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Police have arrested 76 people for alleged black-marketing of oxygen, oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections, a statement quoting Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said here.

Police have also recovered a total of 132 Remdesivir injection vials and 411 oxygen cylinders from the accused, he said, adding a total of 37 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in this connection.

He said the recovered cylinders and injection are being given to the civil administration for treatment of infected patients rather than making them a case property.

