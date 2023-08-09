Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Tuesday said the 76th anniversary of the country's independence will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh by saluting the soil and worshipping the heroes ('Mitti ko naman,veeron ka vandan').

According to an official statement, the independence day celebrations in the state will kick off on Wednesday and will continue till August 15. The state government is planning to organise many events in villages, cities and the state capital, Lucknow.

On August 9, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally launch a week of programmes in Kakori by taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Prana' pledge for Amrit Kaal, honouring families of fallen soildiers, and planting 75 saplings.

Reviewing preparations for the Independence Day celebrations, on Tuesday, the chief minister said it is a festival for every citizen. "Every state resident should participate in this. The main function, which will take place in the capital on August 15, should be broadcast live in all villages and towns," CM Yogi was quoted as saying in an official release.

The CM also urged the people to hoist the Tricolour at their homes on Independence Day during the 'Amritkal'.

Further, according to the official press note, this year, there will be a special performance by a cultural troupe of Sikkim State at the main I-Day function in the state. The CM directed the ministers in his government and the local public representatives to be present at the programmes lined up in the districts and local bodies.

CM Yogi said on Independence Day, freedom fighters, armed forces, paramilitary forces, armed police forces, award-winning police personnel, dependents of deceased soldiers, and ex-servicemen should be honoured in the spirit of saluting the heroes. "On special occasions, every citizen should be made to commit to the Panch Pran by taking soil or an earthen lamp in hand," CM Yogi informed through a statement.

During the meeting, the CM said after setting a record last year by hoisting six crore national flags under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, this year, too, the national flag should be hoisted at every residence, every business establishment, industrial unit, government buildings, and non-government buildings. He directed the officers to arrange time-bound delivery of the national flags, the statement informed.

The CM said that in the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Varsh', under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Meri Mitti Mera Desh' programme is being organized with the message of 'mitti ko naman,veeron ka vandan'. (saluting the soil and paying tributes to brave soldiers).

"This is a program of expressing gratitude toward the nation. Every Uttar Pradesh resident should become a participant in this programme," the CM said.

He added that under this programme, from August 9 to 15, ‘Shilafalkam’ has to be installed in every gram panchayat/urban body. "The vision of the Azadi ka Amrit Varsh,’ will be displayed on the Shilafalkam. The introduction of local heroes/martyrs will be displayed," CM Yogi said.

"In every village and town, the Shilafalkam should be inaugurated by organising a grand programme," CM Adityanath said.

He added that in order to fulfil the resolution of planting 35 crore saplings, 5 crore saplings are to be planted on the occasion of Independence Day. It would be appropriate to plant saplings near Amrit Sarovar or other water bodies, the statement quoted the CM as saying further. (ANI)

