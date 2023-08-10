Mumbai, August 9: India gained independence on August 15, 1947, and since then, we have not looked back. There is an old saying that India is a new country but an ancient civilisation, and this civilisation has seen tremendous changes throughout its history. This civilisation also witnessed great personalities walk their path carrying forward the legacy that made India a great nation. Samrat Ashoka, Chandragupta Maurya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Kalidasa, Shudraka, Aryabhatta of the ancient times to Dr Jamshedji Tata, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, India has been bestowed with brave hearts and remarkable souls who paved the way for country's excellence.

It should never be forgotten that the post-independence era was not at all easy. India, which was once known as "Golden Bird", was reduced to nothing by the British Raj. From advancements in technology and space exploration to improvements in healthcare, education, infrastructure, literature and art, India stands proud of its accomplishments that have shaped its journey into the 21st century. And it was all made possible due to the immense efforts and dedication of the people who took matters into their own hands and scripted history. As we are inching closer to Independence Day 2023, let's take a look at 10 Indians who achieved exceptional success and made India proud post-independence. Independence Day 2023 Special: From Launch of India's First Satellite Aryabhata to Chandrayaan 3 and Mars Mission, List of ISRO's Major Achievements That Made India Proud.

Indians Who Made India Proud Post Independence

APJ Abdul Kalam

Born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam became the 11th President of India. Having studied Aeronautical Engineering, Kalam planned programmes to produce a number of successful missiles, which helped earn him the nickname “Missile Man of India”. He was Project Director for India's inaugural Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3), propelling the Rohini satellite into Near-Earth Orbit in July 1980, marking India's entry into the Space Club. Instrumental in ISRO's launch vehicle advancement, particularly the PSLV configuration. Collaborating with cardiologist B. Soma Raju, he innovated the cost-efficient 'Kalam-Raju-Stent,' democratizing coronary healthcare by halving imported stent costs. Dr Kalam also authored "Wings of Fire".

TN Seshan

Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan, aka, TN Seshan was born on December 15, 1932, in Madras. He served as the Chief Electoral Commissioner from 1991 to 1996. During his period, he implemented several standards, and it was under his rule that the uniform Voter ID was issued to all eligible voters. Some of these reforms and main codes of conduct were curbing bribes, no liquor distribution, no booth capturing, not making fake promises in the election manifesto, etc. He earned a B.Sc in Physics, passed the UPSC exam, and trained as an IAS officer. He became a Collector, studied Public Administration at Harvard, and served in key roles, including the Atomic Energy Commission, Department of Space, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Defence, and Planning Commission. Independence Day 2023 Date: Will India Celebrate Its 76th or 77th Independence Day on August 15 This Year?

JP Narayan

Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as JP or Lok Nayak, was an Indian freedom fighter, socialist, theorist, and political luminary. Born on October 11, 1902, he departed on October 8, 1979. During the mid-1970s, he spearheaded the resistance against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in what he called a “total revolution.” The Bihar Movement also called the JP Movement, was named after him, and it emerged in 1974 as a political drive by Bihar students. Guided by the experienced Gandhian socialist Jayaprakash Narayan, the movement aimed to combat governance failures and corruption within the state administration.

JRD Tata

Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, famously known as J.R.D. Tata was the visionary leader who transformed the Tata Group into an esteemed and prosperous industrial conglomerate in India. Beyond his accomplishments, he lived as a daring aviator and a forward-thinking trailblazer. In 1938, at 34, he became Tata & Sons' chairman, steering India's biggest industrial conglomerate with integrity, yielding financial triumph. In 1932, he became a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and founded Tata Memorial Center (1941). He expanded the empire, establishing Tata Tea (1964), Tata Consultancy Services (1968), and Titan Industries (1987).

Kapil Dev

The captain of the Indian Cricket team, which won the first-ever world cup. Dubbed the greatest all-rounder India has ever produced, Kapil Dev is the only cricketer to have scored over 5,000 runs and taken over 400 wickets in International Test cricket. Dev made his debut in first-class cricket playing for his state, Haryana. He joined the Indian national team for a 1978–79 Test series against Pakistan; the rest is history.

Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar was one of the legendary actors of Bollywood. With his low-key, naturalistic acting style, he excelled in various roles. With a career spanning over six decades, Dilip Kumar earned the title of "Abhinay Samrat". He was also called as "tragedy king" for his portrayal of the doomed lover in films like Andaz, Baabul, Deedar, Jogan and others. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor 8 times, a record till now. For his service, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 1991, Nishan-E-Imtiaz in 1998 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Dr Swaminathan

An esteemed Indian agronomist and agricultural scientist, Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan or Dr Swaminathan, has been called the main architect[a] of the green revolution in India for his leadership and role in introducing and further developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice.

Dr Verghese Kurien

The mastermind behind "Operation Flood," Dr Verghese Kurien, is regarded as the architect of India’s “white revolution,” which transformed the country from an importer of dairy products to the world’s largest milk producer through a system of farmer cooperatives. Born on November 26, 1921, in Kozhikode, he went to Michigan State University, where he received (1948) a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. Following his return to India in 1949, he started working at Government Research Creamery in Anand, Gujarat, which set the motion for White Revolution.

Kalpana Chawla

Kalpana Chawla scripted history when she became the first Indian-born woman to go to space in 1997. Unfortunately, Chawla died on February 1, 2003, when the space shuttle Columbia broke up on re-entry into Earth's atmosphere six years later, killing all seven astronauts on board. Chawla started working at NASA's Ames Research Center in 1988 after obtaining a doctorate in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado. Chawla's legacy lives on as she continues to inspire generations.

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the 'Nightingale of India', was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. Born to classical singer and theatre artist Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti in Indore on September 28, 1929, Lata lent her voice to over 5,000 songs in over a thousand Hindi and 36 regional films. Her career spanned nearly eight decades, in which she gave many melodious hits. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, 15 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, two Filmfare Special Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Awards and many more. Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. In 2001, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. in 1974, she became the Guinness Record holder for being the most-recorded artist in the history of Indian music. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022.

Indian Independence Day is approaching, and every year on August 15, people across India celebrate Independence Day to commemorate the country’s independence from British colonial rule. As 2023 Independence Day draws closer, we at LatestLY will bring you many such stories that will shed light on the great history of India, the movements, the achievements and the reforms the country witnessed.

