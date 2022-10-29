New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A 77-year-old Non-Resident Indian missing from south Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area was reunited with his family members, police said on Saturday.

The person hails from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab but resides in the US, they said, adding that he has difficulty remembering things.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Pushes Friend to Death in 30-Feet-Deep Ditch From Fort in Agra for Not Sharing Cigarette; Arrested.

On Thursday, the man's wife lodged a missing report at the Sarojini Nagar police station. She claimed her husband had gone missing from the Leela Palace Hotel in Sarojini Nagar, a senior police officer said.

A photograph of the person was circulated among the police stations in the area, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Gives Memory Card Containing Porn Videos to Minor Girl in Mangaluru, Asks Her To Check Content on Phone; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

After coordinated team efforts by the Sarojini Nagar and the Delhi Cantt police stations, the missing person was traced in the Delhi Cantt area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Head constable Akash recognised him as he was wearing sleepers and clothes provided by the hotel. The man was safely handed over to his family members, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)