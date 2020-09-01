Itanagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Seventy-eight more people, including 18 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's caseload to 4,112 on Tuesday, a senior health official said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of fresh infections at 22, followed by West Kameng district (nine), Changlang (eight) and Tawang (seven), he said, adding new cases were registered in 13 other districts.

"Thirteen paramilitary personnel, three Army jawans and two policemen, besides seven employees of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), are among the new patients," State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

Barring six, all the new patients are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to COVID care centers, the official said.

Sixty-three more people have been cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,220 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,885 people have recovered from the disease and seven have succumbed to the infection.

A total of 2,058 people have been cured of the disease in August, while 2,509 people, including 972 security personnel, contracted the disease last month, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 191, followed by West Kameng district (184), East Siang (162), Changlang (114), West Siang (87) and Tawang (80), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 1,67,615 samples for COVID-19, including 3,081 on Monday, he added.

