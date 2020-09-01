Lucknow, September 1: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of Uttar Pradesh doctor Kafeel Khan, who has been charged under stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly making inflammatory comments during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Aligarh Muslim University in December.

Earlier on August 12, the Supreme Court had asked the Allahabad High Court to decide on a petition related to the release of Dr Kafeel Khan within 15 days. The order was passed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian who were hearing the plea filed by Khan’s mother Nuzhat Perween. Uttar Pradesh Govt Extends Kafeel Khan’s Detention Under National Security Act by 3 Months.

The Uttar Pradesh doctor was arrested on January 29, but was granted bail Aligarh court on February 10. Despite this, Khan was not released from Mathura jail and NSA was imposed on him three days later.

