Nokia 5.3 smartphone was launched in India last week. The device is now available for sale in the country via Amazon India website. The handset is being offered with 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card, up to Rs 11,800 off on exchange offers, flat 5 percent back with Amazon pay ICICI Bank credit cards & no-cost EMI on selected cards. Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3, Nokia 8.3 5G & Nokia 5310 Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone sports a 6.55-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. For photography, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera module flaunting a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Nokia 5.3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Nokia)

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, the budget handset comes coupled with up to 6GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage. Nokia's newly launched phone comes in Charcoal & Cyan shades. The handset comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with standard 10W charger.

The newly launched smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Nokia 5.3 is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB & 64GB model whereas 6GB & 64GB variant Costs Rs 15,499.

