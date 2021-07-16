Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): As many as eight bodies have been recovered from a well in Madhya Pradesh's Ganjbasoda area of Vidisha on Friday.

The incident took place when a rescue operation was going on to pull a child out of the well.

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang today evening told ANI, "Eight bodies have been recovered from the well (in which they fell during a rescue operation to pull out a child) in Ganjbasoda area of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh yesterday."

The incident took place on Thursday night when the wall surrounding the well in the Ganjbasoda area collapsed and the people who were standing near it fell inside.

Hours before, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Ganjbasoda mishap addressed the media and said, "Four people have died, 7-8 people remain missing, search and rescue operation is still underway. Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the injured will be provided free medical treatment.

Earlier, Vishvas Sarang informed that 19 people have been rescued from the spot.

"Land here is prone to subsidence, it's happening again and again. It will be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes", Sarang said.

Local authorities, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Fund teams were present on the spot. Further operations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)