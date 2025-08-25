Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Monday issued transfer and posting orders of eight IAS and twelve HCS officers with immediate effect.

Among the IAS cadre, Aparajita has been appointed as Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), while Ankita Chaudhary has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram.

Also Read | Bihar SIR Exercise 2025: Number of Missing Electors in Final Voter List May Increase Beyond 65 Lakh, Say ECI Sources.

Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) and District Citizen Resources Information Officers (DCRIOs) across several districts have been given additional charges. ADC-cum-DCRIO Nuh, Pradeep Singh, will now also serve as CEO, Zila Parishad, Nuh, and CEO, DRDA, Nuh. Similarly, Hisar ADC C. Jayasharadha has been given the additional charge of CEO, Zila Parishad, Hisar, and CEO, DRDA, Hisar.

In Rewari, ADC Rahul Modi will also function as CEO, Zila Parishad, and CEO, DRDA, while Rohtak ADC Narendra Kumar has been given additional charge of CEO, Zila Parishad, Rohtak, and CEO, DRDA, Rohtak. ADC Sonu Bhatt in Karnal has been assigned additional charge as CEO, Zila Parishad, and CEO, DRDA, Karnal. Likewise, Jind ADC Vivek Arya has been entrusted with the additional charge of CEO, Zila Parishad, Jind, and CEO, DRDA, Jind.

Also Read | 'OpenAI Learning Accelerator': Sam Altman-Run AI Firm Announces India-First Initiative To Empower Teachers and Educators With AI Tools.

Among HCS officers, Pardeep Kumar-II, CEO Zila Parishad and DRDA, Rohtak, has been appointed as Special Officer (Sanitation), Rohtak. Pradeep Ahlawat-II, CEO Zila Parishad and DRDA, Nuh, has been posted as Special Officer (Sanitation), Manesar. Shashi Vasundhra has been appointed as Joint Director, Urban Local Bodies Department, and Deputy Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department.

Pradeep Kumar-III, CEO Zila Parishad and DRDA, Rewari, has been appointed as Special Officer (Sanitation), Panipat, while Anil Kumar Yadav will serve as Special Officer (Sanitation), Yamunanagar. Ashvir Singh has been posted as Special Officer (Sanitation), Faridabad. Kapil Kumar has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination, and Special Officer (Sanitation), Kurukshetra.

In Jind, CEO Zila Parishad and DRDA, Anil Kumar Doon, has been posted as Special Officer (Sanitation), Sonipat, while Hisar CEO Harbir Singh has been appointed Special Officer (Sanitation), Hisar. Karnal CEO Amit Kumar-II has been assigned the role of Special Officer (Sanitation), Karnal.

Prateek Hooda has been appointed as Special Officer (Sanitation), Ambala, and Ramit Yadav has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination, Haryana. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)