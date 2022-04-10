Thane, Apr 10 (PTI) With the addition of eight new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,841, an official said on Sunday.

These cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,883 as there was no report of any fresh fatality, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,598, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

