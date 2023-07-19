Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as eight persons were booked in connection with allegedly uploading child pornography content over various social media platforms in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, a police official said on Wednesday.

These cases have been registered at different police stations in the city.

Also Read | Odisha: Alert Loco Pilot Averts Another Train Accident Near Nilagiri Railway Station in Balasore, Two Railway Officials Suspended (Watch Video).

Speaking on the issue, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Mishra told ANI, “An organisation named National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which works on child sex abuse and sexual exploitation in the country, used to prepare a report in which child pornography related contents are detected through software on all the significant social media platforms. After that the data is given to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) from where the Indore Police received the information about the same.”

“We got to know that eight persons in Indore district were uploading child pornography content on social media platforms. Following which the police have registered a case against eight persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 294 and 67 B of IT Act in the matter,” Mishra said.

Also Read | Elephants at Wedding in West Bengal: Bride and Groom Flee on Bike After Herd of Jumbos Turns Up as 'Uninvited Guests' at Ceremony.

The investigation into the matter is underway and further sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will also be increased into the matter, the officer added.

DCP Mishra further said that efforts were on to nab the accused and after the arrest, their phone and electronic gadgets would be checked to ascertain how many times they uploaded such content. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)