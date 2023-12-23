Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) As many as 80 PG women students of a university in Telangana were suspended for one week from hostel for allegedly pressuring their juniors "to sing and dance", officials said on Saturday.

After the introductory event held recently, some students of the Post-Graduate courses of Commerce and Zoology departments of the Kakatiya University in Warangal district, again on December 18, asked their juniors to re-introduce themselves at the ladies hostel of the institute, which the juniors refused, they said.

The junior students complained to the varsity authorities over the matter even as some among them also alleged that they were "pressurised" to sing and dance by their seniors, the officials said, adding an enquiry was conducted, and 80 PG students were suspended.

"Disciplinary action has been initiated against the 80 PG students, and they were suspended for a week from hostel," a senior official of the university said.

