Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) As many as 800 healthcare workers will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, the first day of the vaccination drive, in Pune city, Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters about the preparations for the drive, the mayor said the immunisation drive will take place at eight hospitals in the city.

Pune city has received 48,000 doses of the vaccine, which will only be administered to healthcare workers in the first phase.

An inauguration programme will be organised in Kamala Nehru Hospital.

A total of 800 healthcare workers will get inoculated on the first day of the vaccination drive, Mohol said.

"We will keep them under observation for 30 minutes after administering the vaccine. We have also kept emergency medical facilities ready to deal with any adverse effect of the vaccine," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)