Amaravati, Nov 25 (PTI): Only 831 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the gross to 8,64,674.

The number of active cases fell below the 13,000 mark to 12,673 after 1,176 patients got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

Six deaths were reported, the lowest daily count in about five months now.

The total recoveries increased to 8,45,039 and the toll to 6,962, according to the latest bulletin.

Only three districts reported between 100 and 150 fresh cases, four districts between 50 and 100 while six others added less than 50 cases each in 24 hours.

Krishna district reported the highest number of 145 fresh cases and also two deaths in 24 hours.

The overall infection positivity rate declined to 8.83 per cent after 97.88 lakh samples were tested for coronavirus in the state.

