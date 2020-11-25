Chennai, November 25: Operations at the Chennai airport were suspended for a 12-hour period in view of the threat posed by Cyclone Nivar. No flights would land or takeoff from the city between 7 pm today till 7 am tomorrow. The decision came hours before the cyclone was scheduled to make landfall in the coastal belt between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Cyclone Nivar: Cyclonic Storm to Become 'Very Severe' Soon, 25 Teams of NDRF Deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh; 10 Points.

Train movement has also been severely curtailed in the state, with seven Chennai-bound routes being suspended for tomorrow by the Southern Railway in view of the "red alert" issued by the government. Locals residing in the coastal belt have been asked to not to venture outside their homes.

Those residing in low-lying areas, which face the threat of inundation, were being moved to safer locations by the Tamil Nadu government. Over 4,700 shelter homes were arranged in the state, with the capacity to house upto 12 lakh persons.

Chennai Airport Suspends Operations

Due to #CycloneNivar, aircraft operations at Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 7 pm today to 7 am tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall after midnight. Heavy rainfall is underway since last night in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A moderate level of alert has also been sounded in the coastal belt of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all possible assistance from the Centre to the states which could be battered by the cyclone. Tamil Nadu, whose coastal area is expected to face the centre of the storm, is constantly working in coordination with the Centre to prevent casualties. In Puducherry, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed till Thursday evening.

