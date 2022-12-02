New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Replying to the plea filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) challenging his bail in the 1984 riots case, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on Friday sought to dispel fears of him infleuncing witnesses.

Though Kumar was granted bail by a CBI court in the case, he continues to be lodged in jail.

Through his counsel, the Congress leader has submitted that the petition by the SIT is based on the wrong facts and is liable to be dismissed.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Friday directed the SIT to file a rejoinder on the reply filed on behalf of Kumar.

The matter was listed for further hearing on March 21.

The reply, on behalf of Kumar, was filed by his advocate Anil Sharma on a plea challenging the bail granted to his cient in a case pertaining to the killing of two persons during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The SIT had challenged the bail order of the Special MP and MLA Court.

In his reply, the former Congress MP has claimed there are no fears of influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence in the case as the chargesheet has already been filed.

He added that the trial court rightly exercised its discretion in granting him bail. "This order is not bad in law. This petition is based on wrong facts and it is liable to be dismissed," the reply submitted on behalf of Kumar states.

Kumar was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018 in another riots-related case. He was awarded a life sentence in the case.

He had earlier been acquitted by the Karkardooma court.

Challenging the bail order passed by Special Judge MK Nagpal on April 27, this year, the counsel for the petitioner (SIT) submitted that Kumar was involved in a heinous offence and some important witnesses are yet to be examined.

It added that if he is released he may tamper with the evidence.

Kumar is convicted in a similar case and is in custody.

Special Judge at the Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety bond of the same amount.

The court, however, imposed some conditions on him. (ANI)

