Mumbai, December 2: An employee's resentment over his transfer cost around 2,500 Reliance Jio customers disruption in services for over two days. In a shocking incident, Upset over his transfer, a man employed at a sub-vendor of Reliance Jio started cutting optical fiber wires near the Ram Mandir flyover. An FIR has been registered against the accused for disrupting the company’s internet and TV cable connectivity and causing inconvenience.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused was identified as Parvez Khan, an employee of a sub-vendor of Reliance Jio. The vendor has been engaged in fiber cable maintenance work in the Goregaon-Dahisar belt for about seven years. The accused was miffed at the company for transferring him to Borivili from Goregaon. Jio Down: Reliance Jio Telecom Service Suffers Outage, Users Complains of Not Being Able To Make Calls, Send SMS.

How Did It Come To Light:

On November 27, Rajendra Mohite, a technician at the vendor, received a server-down alert from SV Road, Goregaon. After searching, he found that an optical fiber cable was cut near the Ram Mandir flyover. The cable was fixed but the servers still remained down. On checking further, they found another optical fiber cable chopped. The team fixed that cable as well and kept checking. On November 28, the team found yet another Optical Fiber Cable cut at Jawahar Nagar. The servers were back after fixing the third cable. DoT Asks Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Not To Install 5G Base Stations Within 2.1 km From Airports.

However, Mohite's team contacted one of their sub-vendors, Lucky Gaikwad, to discuss the issue. Gaikwad expressed doubt about Parvez Khan, one of his employees, and confronted him. Soon, a heated argument between the two, following which the accused threatened to disrupt more such optical fiber cables. After ascertaining the identity of the culprit, Mohite registered a complaint with the Goregaon police.

No arrest has been made yet.

