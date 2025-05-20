New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The 8th meeting of the India-US Joint Working Group on Aircraft Carrier Technology Co-operation (JWGACTC), constituted under the auspices of the India-US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), was held in India from May 13 to 16, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Tuesday.

As per the release, a six-member US delegation headed by RAdm Casey Moton, Programme Executive Officer (PEO), Aircraft Carriers visited various defence establishments in Delhi and Goa.

The opening session of the Joint Working Group Meeting, which was co-chaired by RAdm Vishal Bishnoi, Assistant Controller Carrier Projects (ACCP), was held on May 13 in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the RAdm Casey Moton highlighted the importance of the Joint Working Group and the progress it has made over the last 10 years.

Both sides appreciated the remarkable work undertaken by the Joint Working Group to exchange valuable information on Aircraft Carriers. Plans for future cooperation in various aspects of Aircraft Carrier Technology were discussed, and a Joint Statement was also released.

At Goa, professional interactions were undertaken with the Indian Navy's Aviation Specialists on Aircraft Carrier operations and technical aspects.

The meeting marked yet another significant milestone in the ongoing co-operation between the two countries in the field of Aircraft Carrier Technology. (ANI)

