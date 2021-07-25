New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The police have arrested nine people involved in allegedly robbing Rs 30 lakh from a businessman in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area, officials said on Sunday.

The five men involved in the dacoity -- Rajat (21), Santosh (24), Deepak (23), Parvez Siddiqui (24) and Sameer (25) have been arrested along with the four conspirators -- Zafar (25), Rakesh (26), Vikas (26) and Sumit (21), they said.

Police also claimed to have recovered Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

On July 5, four unidentified men entered the office of Parveen Jain on the pretext of checking rice samples and robbed cash and mobile phones at gunpoint and fled, the police said.

A senior police officer said when the CCTV footage was analysed, five men wearing helmets were seen coming to the businessman's office on two motorcycles and then fleeing from the spot carrying two-three bags.

After analysing the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the routes taken by them, police found that the accused had come from Suleman Nagar here and also zeroed in on the registration numbers of the two motorcycles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said through local intelligence, Vikas and Sumit were arrested and the two motorcycles used in the crime was also recovered.

"When interrogated, they told us they had provided their motorcycles to their friends -- Rajat, Deepak, Santosh, Parvez and Sameer, all residents of Suleman Nagar, to commit the dacoity in exchange of a share from the robbed amount.

The police also recovered Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000 given to the duo as their share by the accused, she said.

With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the police also nabbed all the five men from one of their hideouts in Delhi on Saturday.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had committed the dacoity after they got the tip about the cash from Zafar and Rakesh who are employees of Deepak Goyal, one of the business associates of the victim. The two men - Zafar and Rakesh -- were also apprehended, police said.

The nabbed accused told the police that after robbing Rs 30 lakh, they distributed the cash among themselves and fled to Patnitop in Jammu where they stayed for three-four days. They then fled to Lucknow and Nepal for a few days but were nabbed when they returned to Delhi, the senior police officer said.

The police said four knives and a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges have also been recovered from their possession.

