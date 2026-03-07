Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Concerns are growing among common citizens in Himachal Pradesh after the recent increase in LPG cylinder prices, with many saying the hike will further burden poor and middle-class households amid global tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking to ANI, local residents said the rising cost of domestic and commercial gas cylinders is making daily life increasingly difficult, especially for labourers and small business owners who are already struggling with stagnant wages and rising prices of essential commodities.

Shabbir Ahmed, a labourer, said the increase in gas cylinder prices has added to the financial pressure on ordinary families and workers.

"Domestic cylinders have increased. One cylinder delivered to the house now costs around Rs 1,015, including labour. Domestic cylinders have increased by about Rs 60 and commercial cylinders by around Rs 125. What will poor people do in this situation? Prices have become very high, but our labour charges are not increasing. We have to deliver cylinders for four to five kilometres, and even basic things have become expensive. Earlier, an oil bottle used to cost around Rs 55, now it has reached Rs 200. Labour rates are the same as they were four to six years ago. The government and the administration should look into this because labourers are also finding it difficult to run their homes," Shabbir Ahmed said.

Another resident, Ruplal, said the hike in LPG prices would eventually increase the cost of other goods and services and worsen the situation for farmers, workers and poor households.

Ruplal said, "The rates have increased so much that the prices of everything will rise. Today, most households depend on gas and vehicles, so when fuel prices increase, it affects everything. Farmers, workers and poor people will suffer the most. In Himachal Pradesh, there is already a financial crisis, and there are limited sources of income. When prices increase like this, it becomes very difficult for ordinary people. The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister should look into the situation because the poor are already struggling due to lack of employment and rising prices".

Residents said the price hike would impact both households and businesses, such as hotels that depend on commercial LPG cylinders, and urged authorities to consider relief measures for the public. (ANI)

