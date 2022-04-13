Thane, Apr 13 (PTI) With the addition of nine new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,858, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The death toll stood at 11,883 as there was no fresh fatality, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,600, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

