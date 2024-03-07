Puducherry [India], March 7 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the family of the 9-year-old girl whose decomposed body was found inside a drain near her residence here on Tuesday, three days after she went missing.

The LG paid homage to the victim and consoled the family members. Talking to reporters, she said that a fast-track special court would be set up to try the case.

"The government will ensure that the culprits get maximum punishment. A fast-track special court will be set up immediately. They (the family members of the victim) said that the culprits should be given the death penalty. We can't take the laws into our hands, but emotionally, I'm on their side," Soundararajan said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, various political parties, non-governmental organisations, and students held protests at several places in Puducherry seeking justice for the child.

LG Soundararajan said that she respected the sentiments of the protesting people. "I am supportive of the people and that mother. Some of those who are responsible for drug trafficking are also from political backgrounds. Of course, everyone gets caught. Every day, steps are being taken to control the drug. It should not happen anywhere in society," she added.

"We should make sure that such incidents do not happen again. We are already working hard to ensure that there is no circulation of drug use here. In Tamil Nadu, some drug addicts have been arrested. There are reports that some of their supporters are in Puducherry. They, too, will be arrested soon. I sympathise with people's sentiments," Soundararajan said.

The INDIA bloc and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam separately announced that they would hold a bandh on Friday to condemn the inaction of the government in dealing with the 'ganja' menace in Puducherry.

Soundararajan said the incident is not only a phenomenon of drug use but also of "deviant youth."

The police said that two people have been arrested in connection with the death of the child.

"It is the bane of society. Two animals are captured. There is no doubt they will get maximum punishment. Similarly, an investigation is underway as to whether they had any accomplices. If they are caught, they will also be given maximum punishment," she added. (ANI)

