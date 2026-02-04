The Mumbai-Pune Expressway "Missing Link" project is set to open in May 2026 (Photo Credits: X/@AgnimitraKole)

Mumbai, February 4: The long-awaited "Missing Link" project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is nearing completion, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) announcing a new operational target of May 1. Designed to bypass the treacherous and congestion-prone Khandala Ghat section, the IN 6,695-crore project is currently 94 per cent complete. Once opened, it is expected to shorten the expressway by 6 kilometers and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by nearly 30 minutes, significantly easing the frequent bottlenecks that have historically plagued the 19-kilometer ghat stretch.

What Is the Missing Link Project?

The Missing Link is a high-tech capacity augmentation project aimed at creating a straighter, faster alternative to the current winding alignment between Khopoli and Kusgaon. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam Continues After Tanker Overturned Near Adoshi Tunnel, Hundreds of Vehicles Seen Stuck (Watch Videos).

Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Project Visible From Duke’s Nose in Lonavala

Mumbai - Pune Missing Link Project is visible from Duke's Nose, Lonavala, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/pIzpNHb8yN — Agnimitra Kole (@AgnimitraKole) February 4, 2026

The existing 19.8-kilometer section through the Lonavala-Khandala ghats is notorious for sharp curves, steep inclines, and seasonal landslides that often bring traffic to a standstill.

The project introduces an entirely new 13.3-kilometer, eight-lane alignment. Key features include:

Twin Tunnels: Two massive tunnels measuring 1.68 km and 8.87 km. The longer tunnel is being hailed as one of the widest in Asia.

Engineering Marvels: Two major viaducts, including a 650-meter-long cable-stayed bridge spanning Tiger Valley.

Safety Upgrades: The new stretch is designed as a "zero-fatality corridor," featuring advanced fire suppression systems and high-speed stability.

Current Status and Recent Delays

As of February 4, MSRDC officials confirm that over 94 per cent of the physical work is finished. While the tunneling is virtually complete (98.8 per cent), the remaining work is concentrated on the final deck slabs of the cable-stayed bridge and the installation of electrical and mechanical systems.

The project has seen multiple deadline revisions from its original 2022 target. Recent setbacks were caused by:

Weather Conditions: Unprecedented heavy rainfall and high-velocity winds in the Sahyadri valley slowed construction on the cable-stayed bridge.

Engineering Complexity: The 182-meter-high pylons required intricate wind tunnel testing and specialized formwork to ensure structural integrity in the challenging terrain. Pune-Mumbai Expressway Witnesses Huge Traffic Jam Amid Reports of Landslide on Bhor Ghat, Long Queues of Vehicles Seen (Pics and Video).

Completion Date and Impact on Commute

The official completion date has been narrowed down to April 1, 2026, for construction wrap-up, with a public opening scheduled for May 1, 2026 (Maharashtra Day). The importance of the project was underscored just this week, as a major gas tanker accident near the Adoshi tunnel on February 3 caused traffic to stall for over 18 hours. When operational, the Missing Link will allow motorists to bypass these traditional "choke points", providing a safer and more reliable route that is less susceptible to the type of chaos seen during recent accidents and heavy monsoons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).