Shimla, Nov 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 90 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 2,27,093, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,830, according to a health official.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 824, the official said.

Also Read | Foreign Tourist Arrivals Dropped from 10.93 Million in 2019 to 2.74 Million in 2020: Ministry of Tourism.

Sixty-one more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,22,422, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)