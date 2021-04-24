Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Ninety-two people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Saturday as 5,724 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 3,32,110, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has killed 8,356 people in the state, it said.

Eleven each died in Amritsar and Mohali, 10 in Ludhiana, eight in Gurdaspur and seven in Patiala.

Ludhiana logged 861 cases, the highest in the state, followed by 802 in Mohali, 592 in Bathinda, 544 in Jalandhar and 465 in Patiala.

The number of active cases rose from 43,943 on Friday to 46,565, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,949 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,77,189, it said.

There are 61 critical patients who are on ventilator while 556 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 69,03, 246 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government provided 147 oxygen concentrators to the worst-hit districts in the state's Malwa region.

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan directed the Health Department to ensure 100 per cent testing in micro-containment zones.

She warned of stern action against the hoarding and diversion of medical oxygen supplies.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported three deaths and 711 fresh infections, taking the union territory's infection tally to 37,943.

The disease has claimed 433 lives in the city, a medical bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 4,902.

A total of 428 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 32,608, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,82,125 samples have been collected so far, of which 3,43,106 tested negative while reports of 90 are awaited, it said.

