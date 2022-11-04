Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the government has ensured every citizen in need of medical attention is treated with respect and dignity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha inaugurated 'Jashn-e-Sehat', a two-day health conclave to celebrate people's right to health and deliberate challenges and future roadmap for better health services delivery, at the Convention Centre here.

The Lt Governor launched Qissa-e-Ayushman coffee table book, e-RUPI prepaid e-vouchers for providing diagnostic services, e-SAHAJ (Electronic System for Administration of Hospital and Joint Management), and Tele-MANAS (Mental Health Assistance & Networking Across States) cell of NHM. He also released a report on Gap Assessment of District Hospitals according to the IPHS 2022.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor underscored that the "right to health for all without discrimination is our commitment". "We have ensured every citizen in need of medical attention is treated with respect and dignity," he added.

"While many developed nations are mulling over universal health coverage, PM Narendra Modi Ji has ensured equal access to health services without financial hardship," the Lt Governor noted.

"For almost 67 years, people of J&K faced persistent neglect of healthcare. There was no government health insurance scheme. Hon'ble Prime Minister established a resilient health system and provided health assurance to all," he further added.

The Union Territory's health agency that is implementing ABPMJAY SEHAT has achieved many milestones since the launch of initiative and more than 77 lakh people have been provided with Ayushman cards and so far 6 lakh beneficiaries have been provided free and cashless treatments under the scheme, the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor further observed that approximately 92 per cent of families in the Union Territory have at least one Ayushman Card.

