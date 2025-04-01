New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A total of 94 people were arrested, detained and counselled in Delhi's Rohini and Shahdara areas between March 24 and 27 by police's newly deployed 'Shishtachar' squads, the anti-eve teasing teams, an official said on Tuesday.

These squads, consisting of male and female officers, were formed last month on the lines of Uttar Pradesh's 'Anti-Romeo squad' to check incidents of harassment and ensure the safety of women in public spaces.

In Rohini, 89 people were caught by the squads patrolling in various areas, including Prashant Vihar, KNK Marg, Aman Vihar and Budh Vihar. While some were arrested and detained, others were let go after counselling, the official said.

The squads patrolled areas around PVR Cinema in Prashant Vihar, schools in Budh Vihar, Saheed Sukhdev Sing College of Business Studies in KNK Marg and Maharaja Agrasen College in Aman Vihar, among others.

The official further said that two bikes were also impounded.

In Shahdara, squads, comprising an inspector, a sub-inspector, four female officers, five male officers and one personnel from an anti-auto theft unit, patrolled areas around schools, hospitals, parks and colonies.

Five people were detained on March 27 from HDFC Chowk and NSA Colony in Shahdara, the official added.

BJP, which assumed power in Delhi in February after 27 years, had promised in its election manifesto that it would establish squads to improve women's safety in public spaces.

