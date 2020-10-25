Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 95 new positive cases of Covid-19 taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 20,370, the state Health Department said on Sunday.

According to the state Health Department, 17,568 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection while the active cases in the state stand at 2,489.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Times Now-C Voter Opinion Poll: JDU-BJP to Retain Power, Chirag Paswan’s LJP Not to Play Kingmaker.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 286 fatalities due to Covid-19 till date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)