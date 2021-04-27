Dehradun, Apr 27 (PTI) Ninety-six more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as the state reported 5,703 cases, the highest single-day count since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The infection has killed 2,309 in the state, which has reported 1,62,562 so far, a Health Department bulletin said.

Dehradun district reported the maximum 2,218 cases on Tuesday, followed by Haridwar (1,024), Nainital (848), Udham Singh Nagar (397), Uttarkashi (242), Chamoli (214), Tehri (204), Almora (189), Pauri (132) and Pithoragarh (98).

There are 43,032 active cases in the state while 1,13,736 people have recovered from the infection so far, the bulletin said.

